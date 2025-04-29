New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Retail chain Shoppers Stop on Tuesday reported a 91.4 per cent decline in consolidated profit to Rs 1.99 crore in the March quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 23.18 crore in the year-ago period, Shoppers Stop said in a regulatory filing.

However, its revenue from operations was up 1.68 per cent to Rs 1,064 crore in the March quarter. It was at Rs 1,046.34 crore a year ago.

Its total expenses were Rs 1,089.76 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year, up 3.85 per cent.

Shoppers Stop MD and CEO Kavindra Mishra said, "Shoppers Stop delivered consistent performance despite continued softness in demand and a challenging macro environment. We achieved 4 per cent revenue growth with 3 per cent like-for-like growth (Non-GAAP), marking the second consecutive quarter of LFL growth."

For FY25, Shoppers Stop's net profit was down 86 per cent to Rs 10.89 crore. It was at Rs 77.25 crore in FY24.

In FY25, Shoppers Stop's revenue from operations was up 7.2 per cent to Rs 4,627.64 crore.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, the Raheja family-promoted retail firm, informed its board in a meeting on Tuesday about the approval to the appointment of Nirvik Singh as Chairman following the retirement of B S Nagesh. The change is effective from July 18, 2025.

Moreover, its board has also approved additional investment in Global SS Beauty Brands, its wholly owned subsidiary up to Rs 50 crore, by way of subscription to rights.

On the outlook, Mishra said: "Despite the gradual demand recovery, we are optimistic due to structural changes like premiumisation, customer engagement campaigns, and India's rising affluence and evolving consumer aspirations. We will continue to build strong momentum in premiumisation, beauty and value fashion Intune and focus on experiential retail, digital personalisation, expansion to drive sustainable growth in FY26 and beyond."

Shares of Shoppers Stop on Tuesday settled at Rs 551.85 on the BSE, up 1.49 per cent from the previous close.

