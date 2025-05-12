Chandigarh, May 12 (PTI) The Punjab government on Monday issued a show cause notice to the Amritsar Municipal Commissioner for alleged dereliction of duty.

In a statement, Local Government Minister Ravjot Singh said that persistent complaints about Amritsar city's sanitation had been received over the past few months.

He said the official concerned had demonstrated "significant negligence" in performing his duties, necessitating to proceed this action. The official has been instructed to submit a detailed response within 24 hours, he added.

Singh said, "We have received numerous complaints from citizens and media regarding sanitation in Amritsar, which cannot be overlooked.

"Taking the matter seriously, a show cause notice has been issued to the Amritsar municipal corporation commissioner, with clear instructions to respond within 24 hours."

The minister said Amritsar is a sacred city requiring special attention to cleanliness.

He directed all officials across Punjab to ensure exceptional sanitation arrangements to protect people from potential diseases.

He further said the Bhagwant Mann-led government will not tolerate any negligence or casual approach from any official or employee, affirming that the government is committed to providing efficient administration to the people of the state.

