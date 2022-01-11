Chennai, Jan 11 (PTI): Non-banking finance company Shrinithi Capital Pvt Ltd on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 300 crore co-lending facility from IndoStar Capital Finance, a top official said.

The city-based on company engaged in providing commercial vehicle and two-wheeler loans announced its partnership with IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd owned by Everstone Capital and Brookfield Investment, Canada.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: BSP Chief Mayawati Will Not Contest UP Polls, Says Party Leader SC Misra.

The co-lending partnership was an important milestone for Shrinithi Capital journey as it offers the ability to grow assets under management to Rs 400 crore by end of the year, a company statement said here.

"As a part of our expansion plans, now we have joined hands with IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd through this arrangement Shrinithi Capital Pvt Ltd has planned to disburse Rs 400 crore in 2022 to small truck transporters", company CEO S Sellamani said in the statement.

Also Read | Vivo Y33T Smartphone With Triple Rear Camera & Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India.

"We have planned to increase our branch network from 25-50 in neighbouring States Puducherry, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka", he said.

IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd, CEO, Deep Jaggi said, "we have witnessed the tremendous growth of Shrinithi Capital Pvt Ltd over the last few years. We strongly believe that the company has the fundamentals right to become one of the strongest players in the industry".

"We are pleased to announce that we are currently affiliated with Shrinithi in an effort to further expand our presence. As the first phase of this merger, we are currently in the process of concluding a co-lending facility which is worth of Rs 300 crore..", he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)