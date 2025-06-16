Srinagar, Jun 16 (PTI) The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday attached immovable properties belonging to a Pakistan-based terrorist in Kupwara district, officials said.

They identified the terrorist as Abdul Hamid Lone, who is wanted in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

"With the aim to counter terrorism and dismantle its support infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, the SIA has attached the property of Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Hamid Lone at Mawar Bala Qalamabad, Handwara in district Kupwara," an official said.

The attached immovable property comprises two plots of land measuring 6,200 square feet and 5,700 square feet.

"The attachment has been made after following the due legal process and with proper authorisation from an NIA court," the official said.

Lone is an absconding terrorist. He is wanted in FIR no. 02/2023 registered at CIK/SIA Kashmir police station for his involvement in multiple offences under sections 13, 17, 18, 21, 39 and 40 of the UAPA and Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, according to the officials.

