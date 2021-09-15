Gangtok, Sep 15 (PTI) Sikkim reported 42 coronavirus positive cases and one fatality in the past 24 hours, according to a health department bulletin on Wednesday.

East Sikkim registered 17 COVID positive cases followed by 16 in West Sikkim and 9 in South Sikkim, the bulletin said.

Sikkim has 747 active cases, while 303 others have migrated out and 29309 persons have recovered from Covid-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 caseload in Sikkim has gone up to 30738, it said.

Sikkim's COVID-19 death toll stands at 379 as one more fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said.

As per the district-wise break up, East Sikkim has logged the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases at 17036 followed by 6855 in South Sikkim, 5895 in West Sikkim and 649 in North Sikkim, it said.

Sikkim tested 700 samples taking the total number of tests done so far to 240692. Sikkim's Covid-19 positivity rate and recovery rate are 6 per cent and 96.3 per cent respectively.

Sikkim has administered first dose of anti-covid vaccine to 95.86 per cent eligible population and fully vaccinated 46.72 per cent population, the bulletin said.

