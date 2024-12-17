Singapore, Dec 17 (PTI) Singapore-headquartered Thakral Corporation Ltd is making a foray into India's healthcare and real estate sector through a property development project in Gurugram by investing Rs 40 crore (SGD 6.37 million) as part of a partnership.

Commenting on the investment business, Thakral's CEO and Executive Director Inderbethal Singh Thakral, said on Monday, "Our investment in the project aligns with our strategy of identifying attractive real estate ventures and tapping into sectors with strong growth prospects.

The 21-acre development site has the potential of 2 million sq ft built-up space for residential and commercial properties for sale or lease as well as building and operating of a hospital along with auxiliary healthcare facilities. PTI GS

RCI expands luxury resort options in Karnataka with Rashi Eco Tourism

* Global vacation exchange services provider RCI on Tuesday announced its affiliation with Rashi Eco Tourism in Karnataka providing members access to three resorts across the state.

This collaboration provides members access to three of Rashi Eco Tourism's resorts across Karnataka -- Guhantara in Bengaluru, Jhari Eco Stay in Chikkamagaluru, and Shilhaandara in Ramanagara -- RCI said in a statement.

"Rashi Eco Tourism has been commendable in conceptualising and designing many landmarks. We are delighted to partner with them and believe this partnership will offer our members more diverse and exciting vacation options," RCI Senior Director of Travel and Membership for Asia, Pacific and India, Lucas Ramos said.

