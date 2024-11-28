New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Singer, the world's leading sewing machine brand, on Thursday introduced its two premium global sewing products -- PFAFF and Husqvarna Viking -- to the Indian market, expanding its play in a market estimated to be about Rs 3,000-3,500 crore.

With these, new-age tech-enhanced machine, Singer will not only have growth in its existing categories but also cultivate and popularise sewing and crafting as a creative hobby, Singer India Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Rakesh Khanna said.

All these three iconic sewing brands are part of SVP Worldwide, the US-based world's largest consumer sewing machine company.

Singer, Viking, and PFAFF together account for approximately one in every three sewing machines sold globally each year.

"With the introduction of PFAFF, Husqvarna Viking, and our revitalised Singer offerings, including new-age tech-enhanced machines, we aim to not only expand existing categories but also cultivate and popularise sewing and crafting as a creative hobby," he said.

Husqvarna Viking comes with features such as interactive colour touch screen for intuitive navigation, design positioning for perfect placement of large embroideries and internet-enabled updates for continuous performance enhancements.

PFAFF has 150-year-old German heritage is specially designed for small spaces, featuring 100 stitches.

Initially, Singer is taking a measured approach to sales, but given the global success of these brands and the rising DIY trend in India, the company is optimistic about the long-term potential.

"Our target audience is incredibly broad, encompassing sewing enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels, from beginners picking up a needle for the first time to seasoned professionals," said Khanna.

Singer, which opened a new experience centre here, expects to redefine the sewing retail experience through such centers.

"Singer is committed to expanding this concept to four more cities by March 2025, making this innovative and inspiring space accessible to more people across India," said Khanna.

Singer India, which was established in 1851, operates through a network of showrooms and distribution channels.

