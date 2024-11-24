Phagwara, Nov 24 (PTI) Six members of two migrant families, including a two-month-old girl, sustained burn injuries in a fire that broke out in their rented accommodation in Chachoki colony near here on Sunday, police said.

All of them were admitted in the Civil hospital Phagwara, said doctor on duty Manpreet Kaur.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 24, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kaur identified the injured as Amit Kumar, his wife Arti Kumari and their two-month-old daughter Anushaka Kumari.

Three minor daughters of Babu, who is Amit Kumar's neighbour, also suffered injuries.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 23, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The incident took place after flames from a wooden 'chullah', being used for cooking meal, fell on a small cooking gas cylinder, which caught fire.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)