New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) SJVN CMD Nand Lal Sharma on Friday inaugurated a number of community buildings in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh.

These community assets were constructed by the firm under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, SJVN said in a statement.

"Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) inaugurated community bhawan, rain shelter and extension of existing Shri Bering Nag Devta Mandir at Sangla, Distt Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh," it said.

The company executes all its CSR initiatives through SJVN Foundation, Sharma said.

In the district, SJVN is also undertaking various programmes like Satluj Sanjeevani Sewa - Mobile Health Van providing medical services and medicines at doorstep, infrastructure development and community asset creation, preservation of culture and women and child development scheme, etc.

