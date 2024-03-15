New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) SJVN Green Energy, an arm of state-run SJVN, on Friday announced receiving a letter of intent for a 200 MW solar project worth Rs 1,100 crore from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL).

The SJVN Green Energy has earlier bagged the 200 MW Solar Project through tariff-based competitive bidding at a tariff of Rs 2.66 per unit on Build Own and Operate (BOO) basis for which e-RA (e-reverse auction) was conducted on March 2, 2024, by GUVNL, a statement said.

The tentative cost of construction and development of this project is Rs 1,100 crore. The Project is to be developed at Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd (GSECL) Solar Park at Khavda. The Power Purchase Agreement shall be executed with GUVNL after adoption of tariff by GERC.

The Project shall be commissioned in a period of 18 months from the date of signing of PPA (power purchase agreement).

The project is expected to generate 508.40 million units in the 1st year after commissioning and the projected cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 11698.16 million units. Commissioning of this Project is expected to reduce 573210 Tonnes of carbon emission.

