Chandigarh, Nov 22 (PTI) The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which spearheaded a protest against the now-repealed three farm laws, on Wednesday announced a three-day protest starting November 26 to press the Centre to accept their pending demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) is an umbrella body of various farmer unions.

Addressing the media here, Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said farmers will hold an agitation against the non-acceptance of their pending demands, which include the withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the year-long stir against the now-repealed farm laws, compensation and jobs for one of the family members of farmers who died during the stir, debt waiver and pension for farmers

Bharti Kisan Union (Dakunda) president Buta Singh Burgill said as part of the protest, farmers will proceed towards the governor's residence, and if they are prevented, they will stop and hold their protest at the spot.

A large number of farmers will reach the proposed protest sites for participating in the agitation, BKU (Lakhowal) general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal said.

Referring to the ongoing protest at Jalandhar, Lakhowal slammed the AAP government for not announcing sugarcane prices and the commencement of crushing season for cane.

“We are demanding that the state government should announce Rs 450 a quintal for sugarcane,” he said

Farmers under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara section of Jalandhar-New Delhi national highway near Dhanowali village for an indefinite period on Tuesday, seeking hike in sugarcane prices.

On the issue of stubble burning, farmer leaders demanded that the government withdraw FIRs registered against farmers for burning their crop residue.

“All cases registered against farmers should be withdrawn immediately. Penalties imposed on the farmers and red entries in the revenue records should also be rolled back,” said Lakhowal.

Many farmers did not receive complete compensation for the crop damage caused by floods in July and August, they added.

