Bengaluru, Aug 11 (PTI) SKODA AUTO India said on Tuesday it will double its network penetration, and expand to 50 new cities, over the next three years.

The Czech auto manufacturer said in statement that under the purview of its 'INDIA 2.0' project, it will have at least twice as many sales and service touchpoints by 2022, as compared to now.

Also Read | Google 'People Cards' Launched in India Allowing Users to Create Their Public Profile on Search Engine; How to Create Your Own People Card.

SKODA AUTO India today has a network of 83 sales and 58 service touchpoints in 69 cities.

The company on Tuesday announced the inauguration of PPS Motors, its third dealership facility in Bengaluru.PTI RS

Also Read | Realme C15 & Realme C12 Mobile Phones to Be Launched in India Soon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)