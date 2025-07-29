Amaravati, Jul 29 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar on Tuesday announced that smart ration cards will be distributed across the state from August 25 to 31.

Over 1.4 crore cards will be given free of cost through events led by the chief minister, deputy CM, ministers and MLAs in their respective constituencies, the minister said in an official release.

The minister noted that the existing ration cards have been digitised and replaced with smart cards, similar to debit and credit cards, ensuring security, accountability and transparency.

Smart cards feature a family head's photograph, names of those in the family and a Quick Response (QR) code linked to a central transaction tracking system. There will be no political leaders images.

Ration will be distributed between 8 am and noon and 4 pm and 8 pm from the 1st to 15th of every month, while home delivery continues from 26th to 30th to eligible persons.

