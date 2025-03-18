New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd has taken on rent 2.2 lakh square feet office space in Hyderabad to meet rising demand for managed workspaces from corporates.

In a statement on Tuesday, Smartworks said the company has expanded its portfolio with a lease of over 0.22 million (2.2 lakh) square feet of office space at DLF Cyber City in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Also Read | New Traffic Fines: INR 10,000 Penalty for Drunk Driving, INR 1,000 for Not Wearing Helmet As Stricter Motor Vehicle Rules and Increased Penalties Come Into Effect Across India.

The new space addition brings the company's total footprint in Hyderabad, Telangana, to over one million (10 lakh) square feet.

The new office space marks Smartworks' fourth centre in Hyderabad.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 18, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"Hyderabad's commercial office landscape has evolved significantly, driven by demand across diverse sectors.

"Our expansion and growth in Hyderabad reflect the steady demand from occupiers and the need for fully managed, tailored workspaces with modern amenities for today's workforce," Neetish Sarda, Founder at Smartworks, said.

Earlier this year, Smartworks announced the addition of over 0.47 million (4.7 lakh) square feet of office space in DLF Commercial Tower situated in Gurugram.

Smartworks is one of the leading managed flexible workspace providers in the country.

It focuses on mid-to-large enterprises and has more than 600 clients.

As on August 14, 2024, the date of filing of the draft red herring prospectus, Smartworks had a total super built-up area of 9.12 million square feet across 45 centres in 13 cities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)