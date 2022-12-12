New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Social security cover should be inclusive, comprehensive and digitally enabled to deliver its objective, Central Provident Fund Commissioner Neelam Shami Rao said on Monday.

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organised a national conference on Industrial Relations with a theme to address employment, inclusivity and human centric growth. The conference was attended by participants across the sectors such as manufacturing, retail and services, among others.

Rao emphasised on the amalgamation of social security measures for increased labour force participation.

"Labour participation will be successful when inclusivity is across gender and geographies. The mandate of EPFO that is ease of doing business, enabling digital services, ease of living -- a society to build which is not only resilient but inclusive, not merely as a matter of delivery."

She emphasised on the function of entitlement, which is highly essential to cater to the challenges relating to accidental death.

Dagmar Walter, Director, ILO DWT (International Labour Organisation) for South Asia and CO for India, addressed the gathering on ensuring protective and safe working environment for formal as well as informal labour force.

She highlighted the role of ILO in creating a decent workspace considering the changes in new work culture and shared ILO's 5-year plan on decent workplace.

The ILO's special commission on social protection will be a support mechanism for increasing social protection for better workforce.

Ravindra Himte, All India General Secretary, Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, sought to dispel misconception about industry and workers being against each other and said both complement each other and are required for the national growth.

