Mangaluru, Oct 6 (PTI) Reaching out to the neglected sections of society, social organisations Hasiru Dala and APD Foundation have installed essential indoor solar-lighting for 12 families of waste-pickers residing at Pachchanady in the city.

Also Read | Punjab: 2,500 Posts in Police Department To Be Filled Up Soon, Exams Later This Month, Says CM Bhagwant Mann.

The project, that cost Rs 1.26 lakh, would benefit the poor families who had been living in the dark for many years, especially the school-going children.

Also Read | Online Retail Platforms in India Clock Rs 4,000 Crore Worth Festive Sales Between September 22 to 30; 56,000 Mobiles Sold Every Hour: Report.

The children in the families were having a tough time studying in the night without lights.

Hasiru Dala and APD Foundation conceived the scheme after knowing about the difficulties being faced by the families.

Solar energy company SELCO India, an affiliate of SELCO Foundation, provided the solar lights at a subsidised cost. Local people and non-resident donors provided the balance funding for the project, which was completed on September 28, said Abdullah A Rehman, founder and CEO of APD Foundation, in a statement here.

“Waste-pickers play an important role in keeping the city clean and they are the ‘informal city beautifiers.' By providing solar lighting, they can now live safely and their children can perform better in studies,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)