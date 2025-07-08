New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) A 54-kW solar power plant was on Tuesday inaugurated at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities (PDUNIPPD) in Delhi, which is expected to cut the institute's power cost by 30 per cent.

The initiative, undertaken by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in collaboration with Legrand India, is expected to reduce the institute's electricity costs by nearly 30 per cent, an official statement said.

Secretary, DEPwD, Rajesh Aggarwal, who inaugurated the plant, said the project is a reflection of the government's commitment to environmental sustainability and clean energy.

"This solar power plant is not just about reducing electricity bills, it's a symbol of our progress towards environmental conservation and energy independence," he said.

He also praised Legrand India for partnering in the project, calling it a model for other institutions.

Deputy Director General, DEPwD, Richa Shankar urged the faculty and students to continuously improve the quality of services for persons with disabilities.

Director of PDUNIPPD Jitendra Sharma said the plant would result in significant savings and enhance the institute's operational efficiency over time.

