Mumbai, Jan 1 (PTI) Sonalika Tractors on Friday reported a 57.65 per cent growth in total tractor sales at 11,540 units in December 2020.

The company had sold 7,320 tractors in both domestic and international markets in the same month of 2019, according to a statement

Sonalika said its total sales in the April-December period of the current fiscal was 1,04,454 units, registering a growth of 33 per cent over the same period a year ago, which is around three times the industry's 12 per cent growth in the nine-month period of financial year 2021.

Overall, the company has registered its highest-ever December sales of 11,540 tractors and highest-ever market share of 16.1 per cent, it added.

The Hoshiarpur-based tractor maker, which rolled out the country's first field-ready e-tractor Tiger Electric last month, also said it has been selling more than one lakh tractors annually during the previous three years.

"This is a momentous occasion as we have taken just three quarters to accomplish what was being achieved annually over the last three years. We have surpassed our entire FY'20 sales to sell over 1 lakh tractors in just nine months of FY'21 while recording 33.3 per cent growth, which is 3X the industry growth of 12 per cent," said Raman Mittal, executive director, Sonalika Group.

"We have set our mission of touching one lakh tractor sales in every six months and achieved 50 per cent of it this year despite a challenging year for the entire automotive fraternity.

"Sonalika has already embarked upon the journey to touch two lakh sales mark annually and will continue to introduce cutting-edge technologies in the tractor industry while we relentlessly work towards our vision to 'Lead Agri Evolution' across the globe," Mittal added.

Despite the pandemic, Sonalika introduced five new premium tractors, including Tiger, Sikander DLX, Mahabali and Chhatrapati along with Tiger Electric, said the release.

