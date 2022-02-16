New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday flagged off the maiden voyage of shipment of steel from Haldia to Pandu through the Indo Bangladesh Protocol route.

This maiden voyage showcases multi-modal movement of cargo along with harnessing of the power of river–sea combination.

"Sonowal...flagged off the maiden voyage of barges with a consignment of 1798 MT of finished steel products of Tata Steel Ltd from Haldia to Pandu (in Assam) through the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) route ," Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement.

Ocean Whale Services will operate the barges for the voyage. Customs have given special permission to move this cargo on this route on priority.

The well-knit arterial network of rivers available in the eastern part of the country coupled with the advantageous position of Haldia Dock Complex having well established connectivity by rail, road and inland waterways deep into the hinterland, would add fillip towards optimally realizing the full potential of multi-modal logistic chain in the region.

This paves the way for seamless and robust integrated logistics solutions towards utilising inland waterways and IBP route in a more cost efficient and environment friendly manner thereby benefitting the region and the country as a whole.

