Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday launched a consortium consisting of India Ports Global, Sagar Mala Development Company and India Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation to expand their maritime footprint and strengthen supply chains, among others.

In addition to this, Sonowal, who is the Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, also rolled out a slew of other initiatives including 'One Nation-One Port Process (ONOP)' to standardise and streamline operations across India's major ports, the Logistics Port Performance Index (LPPI) Sagar Ankalan for FY 2023-24 and MAITRI (Master Application for International Trade and Regulatory Interface) APP during a post-Budget industry stakeholders meeting here.

Along with this, he also launched the National Centre of Excellence in Green Port and Shipping (NCoEGPS) website.

"India's Blue Economy is not just about ships and ports -- it's about jobs, trade, sustainability, and economic growth. There is immense potential, and we are committed to ensuring that you have the right policies, the right financing, and the right environment to thrive," the minister said.

He said, "We are not just aiming to be a top 10 shipbuilding nation by 2030, we are aiming to create an ecosystem that is world-class, efficient, and future-ready."

By developing robust port infrastructure, the Bharat Global Ports Consortium initiative will streamline logistics, strengthen supply chains, and support the 'Make in India' initiative by boosting exports, Sonowal said.

Bringing together the three different entities - IPGL, which is into ports operation, (operations), SDCL (finance), and IPRCL (infrastructure development), the consortium will drive port expansion, operations, and financing to position India as a key player in international trade and logistics, the Minister said.

He said that by focusing on efficiency, innovation, and global collaboration, the consortium aims to improve trade connectivity and enhance India's economic footprint.

"This initiative underscores India's commitment to maritime excellence and economic resilience on the global stage, maintained," Sonowal added.

Stating that his ministry's latest initiatives are aligned with the vision of a Viksit Bharat, driving self-reliance, sustainability, and economic growth, the Minister said that with the launch of 'One Nation - One Port' Process and Sagar Ankalan - LPPI Index, India is taking a decisive step towards standardised, efficient, and globally competitive ports.

By enhancing port performance and streamlining logistics, we are reducing inefficiencies, cutting carbon footprints, and strengthening India's position in global trade, he said amd added that our commitment to modern, green, and smart port infrastructure will not only fuel economic resilience but also ensure a sustainable maritime future for generations to come.

Noting that the launch of Bharat Ports Global Consortium and MAITRI App marks a transformative step in strengthening India's maritime and trade ecosystem, he said these initiatives will sustain the initiatives taken since 2014 to enhance efficiency, streamline trade processes, and bolster global supply chains, reinforcing India's position as a key player in international logistics.

By leveraging digital innovation and global partnerships, we are creating a seamless, efficient, and future-ready trade network, accelerating India's journey towards becoming a global economic powerhouse, he said.

As Ports serve as critical gateways for international and domestic trade, this initiative aims to harmonise port procedures to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and strengthen India's global trade position, according to the government.

As a first step through ONOP process, the ministry said it has standardised documentation with immigration, the port health organisation, and port authorities, reducing container operation documents by 33 per cent (from 143 to 96) and bulk cargo documents by 29 per cent (from 150 to 106).

These reforms mark a significant step towards Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, ensuring transparency, consistency, and optimised port management.

The Union Minister also announced the India Maritime Week to be held from October 27 to October 31 this year in the financial capital to celebrate the country's 'Maritime Virasat' and 'Maritime Vikaas' -- a bi-annual global maritime gathering that will be one of the largest in the world.

At the India Maritime Week, representation from 100 countries and 100,000 delegates are expected to participate, Sonowal said.

