New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday launched the online dredging monitoring system 'Sagar Samriddhi' to accelerate the 'waste to wealth' campaign of the ports ministry, an official statement said.

This system has been developed by National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts (NTCPWC), the technological arm of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW).

According to the statement, the new technology brings marked improvement against the old system of the Draft and Loading Monitor (DLM) system.

The system will bring in synergy among multiple input reports like daily dredging reports, and the pre and post-dredging survey data before processing and producing real-time dredging reports, it added.

The statement said the 'Sagar Samriddhi' monitoring system will also allow Daily and monthly progress visualisation, dredger performance and downtime monitoring, and easy location track data with snapshots of loading, unloading and idle time.

Speaking at the event, Sonowal said that in the era of advanced technology, it is essential to apply technology for monitoring the system so that human error can be minimised.

"From now onwards, the Major Ports would be able to utilise the Online Dredging Monitoring System and bring about significant change in project implementation and bring down the cost of dredging through the use of the dredged materials.

"This will help in environmental sustainability and will bring down the operational costs of the ports, bringing in more transparency and efficiency," he said.

MoPSW Secretary Sudhansh Pant said the monitoring system is expected to enable better productivity, better contract management and also effective reuse of dredged material with waste to wealth concept.

To address the objective of carrying out dredging with the essential technical investigation, the MoPSW issued 'Dredging Guidelines for Major Ports' in 2021.

The dredging guidelines outlined the procedure for planning and preparation, technical investigations, dredged material management, estimating the cost of dredging etc to enable the Major Ports to formulate the dredging projects in order to complete in time.

