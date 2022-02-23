New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday reviewed the performance of Dredging Corporation of India and exhorted its employees to work as a team for meeting the expectations of the country.

The minister noted that DCI is a very important organisation in the maritime sector and in this competitive world DCI has to prove it is the best in the dredging business.

The minister said all the employees of Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) have to work together as a team because the expectation of the people of the country is very high from DCI.

Dredging is very important for the existence of the port and is very important for strengthening the country's economy, he said.

"We must learn from our Prime Minister Narendra Modi how to work as a team with full dedication," he said.

The minister reviewed the performance of DCI, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement.

Dredging Corporation of India is celebrating 45 years of rendering dedicated dredging services to the nation's ports coinciding with the 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Sonowal also inaugurated skill development facility -Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding (CEMS) at a function in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking on the occasion he said he was pleased to see this laudable initiative take shape under the Skill India programme initiated by the Prime Minister.

He said CEMS will provide opportunities for the youth to enhance their skills thereby improving employability and be industry-ready.

The Visakhapatnam facility has 18 state-of-the-art labs, covering every aspect of manufacturing from design, simulation, analysis and production. CEMS also has a Mumbai campus at the Head Office of Indian Register of Shipping which mainly caters to re-skilling.

CEMS supports PM Gati Shakti initiative through skill development programmes in four out of seven engines of growth identified, including ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics. CEMS was developed as a special purpose vehicle – in association with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Indian Register of Shipping with an aim to bridge the skill gap, up-skilling and re-skilling of the current workforce.

The minister also "inaugurated Nikarshan Sadan – The DCI (Dredging Corporation of India) Dredging Museum at DCI campus in Vishakhapatnam," the statement said.

The museum displayed models of different types of dredgers, vintage photos and historical milestones of this dredging behemoth from the Eastern Port City of Vizag.

