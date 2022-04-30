Pakur (Jharkhand), Apr 29 (PTI) Jharkhand Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi (BJP) Friday alleged that it was the indifferent approach of the Hemant Soren government that had led to the crisis in electricity and drinking water in the tribal state.

Marandi, who was here to take part in a protest rally by BJP in protest against shortage in electricity and in the supply of drinking water, said the Soren government has become directionless and deprived the general people of basic amenities..

The aloofness of the government compounded the problem, Marandi, a former Jharkhand chief Minister, claimed.

The state of affairs of Jharkhand was such that the state rural development minister had witten to a block development officer on whom to allot dwelling units under Prime Minister Awas Yojana though it comes under the jurisdiction of a mukhiya, the local rural body head, he claimed.

Similar condition prevails in the allotment of jobs under MNREGA, Marandi alleged.

The party workers raised anti-Soren government slogans as the procession moved from Atal Chowk and culminated at the Mahatma Gandhi Chowk.

