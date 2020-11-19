Coimbatore, Nov 19 (PTI) Southern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-chief Vice Admiral A K Chawla reviewed the training infrastructure at the Leadership and Management Training Establishment at INS Agrani here during a two-day visit that concluded on Thursday.

During the annual inspection, Chawla received the Guard of Honour and also inaugurated a new Naval communication network centre, an official release said.

He also interacted with the naval personnel, including defence civilian employees, and highlighted the important role played by the unit in imparting Leadership and Management skills to the under-trainees.

Sapana Chawla, President, Navy Wives Welfare Association (Southern Region), who accompanied Chawla, inaugurated a newly constructed multipurpose Audio-Visual Room-cum-Computer Lab at the Navy Children School.

She also inaugurated the Single Officers in-living accommodation at the Naval Officers Mess, Agrani and interacted with the women of the establishment, the release added.

