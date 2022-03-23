Thane, Mar 23 (PTI) A special drive will be held here in Maharashtra from March 27 till April 2 to register the names of eligible transgender persons in the voters' list, an official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Oppo K10 & Enco Air 2 Earbuds To Be Launched Today in India; Check Expected Price, Features & Specifications Here.

The International Transgender Day of Visibility is observed on March 31 and the aim of this drive here is to include all the transgender voters in the list, Thane Deputy Collector Archana Kadam said.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 50A Prime With Triple Rear Cameras Launched, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Currently, there are 742 transgender voters in the district, she said, adding that the state has over 3,400 voters from the community.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)