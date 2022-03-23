Oppo India is all set to launch the K10 smartphone today in the country. The company will also launch the Enco Air 2 earbuds along with the K10 phone. Oppo K10 has been listed on Flipkart, which confirms its availability via the e-commerce platform. The launch event will commence at 12 noon and will be streamed live via Oppo India's official channels. Oppo K10 India Launch Set for March 23, 2022.

According to the Flipkart teaser, Oppo K10 will come with a perfectly balanced combination of glossy, matte materials and two colours - black and blue. It will get a 50MP AI triple rear camera setup.

Feel the #FreshSoundInTheAir and forget all your worries with the all-new #OPPOEncoAir2, launching tomorrow. We’re excited, are you? Explore more: https://t.co/SWveW5RpH2 pic.twitter.com/FrcGOiFeYC — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) March 22, 2022

At the front, the handset will sport a 16MP AI selfie snapper. It will come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. The Oppo K10 smartphone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

The Oppo Enco Air 2 earbuds had debuted in China earlier this year as the successor to the Enco Air. The Enco Air 2 is also said to come with similar specifications as that of the Chinese model. Oppo Enco Air 2 will get 13.4mm titanised diaphragm drivers, up to 24 hours of battery life with a charging case, a round-shaped translucent jelly case. The earbuds are claimed to play music for 4 hours. Apart from this, nothing more is known. Oppo Enco Air 2 earbuds are already listed on the website for Rs 9,999, whereas the pricing of the Oppo K10 smartphone is yet to be announced.

