New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) SpiceJet will hold its annual general meeting for the 2023-24 financial year on December 30.

At the meeting, the airline will seek shareholders' approval for increasing the authorised share capital to infuse fresh share capital, according to a regulatory filing on Saturday.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 7, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Approvals will also be sought for the re-appointment of Ajay Singh as a director, appointment of Sonum Gayatri Malhotra as an independent director and for adopting audited financial statements for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The meeting will be held on December 30.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 7, 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Currently, the company's authorised share capital is Rs 15,000,000,000.

The filing said in order to facilitate the infusion of fresh share capital in the company, it is necessary to increase the authorised share capital to Rs 20,000,000,000.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)