Kolkata, Feb 23 (PTI) Around 40-50 School Service Commission (SSC) candidates on Tuesday staged a protest before West Bengal Education minister Partha Chatterjee's residence here demanding that the state government give them appointment letter, police said.

The SSC candidates claimed that they have cleared the examination and are waiting for their appointment since 2016.

Police allowed the SSC candidates to stage a protest for about 30 minutes near the minister's house in the Naktala area of the city and then requested them to clear the area. But, as the candidates refused to clear the area, police whisked them away in three vans.

The SSC candidates said they protested before the minister's residence as the state government is not taking any action for their appointment even after clearing the examination.

