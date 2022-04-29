New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh on Friday asked domestic stainless steel makers to augment their capabilities for supplying quality products in the local as well as international markets.

The minister made the remarks during his visit to the stainless steel manufacturing unit of Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) at Jajpur in Odisha.

Also Read | RPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Announced for 6000 School Lecturer Posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Details Here.

The minister along with Additional Steel Secretary Rasika Chaube and other senior ministry officials visited the manufacturing unit. JSL's MD Abhyuday Jindal and other company officials were also present, the company said in a statement.

"The Indian stainless steel industry has a bright future. Domestic demand for stainless steel will grow more in the near future. Indian stainless steel manufacturers should augment their capabilities to supply best quality products to domestic and international consumers. The ministry will continue to support the industry," Singh said.

Also Read | Tecno Phantom X With 4,700mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 25,999.

Jindal said that as a market leader, it is committed to nurture a self-sustaining ecosystem for the industry that empowers indigenous manufacturing and aids in achieving a circular economy.

The domestic demand for stainless steel in the financial year 2021-22 was at around 3.5 million tonnes (MT), while the global demand was at 50 MT.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)