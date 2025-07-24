Amaravati, Jul 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Technology Services chairman M Mohana Krishna on Thursday said the agency will hold statewide cyber security awareness conferences to protect people from the rising number of cyber crimes in the state.

He said the agency monitors Information Technology infrastructure round the clock and issues early alerts to curb cyber threats.

"To protect the public from cybercriminals, APTS will conduct cyber security awareness conferences," said Krishna, addressing a press conference here without specifying a date.

The awareness sessions will focus on fraud tactics, preventive measures, and complaint procedures, with an emphasis on the need for "technical interventions in light of the global surge in cybercrimes," he added.

Krishna claimed that APTS had conducted 'Hackathon 2025', training selected graduates and IT professionals in cyber security for six months, with a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 provided during the period.

He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh have ordered strict action against cyber fraud.

He also recalled the Centre's cyber law from 2013 and Andhra Pradesh's Cyber Security Policy introduced in 2017. Under this policy, APTS serves as the nodal agency, working with the Andhra Pradesh Cyber Security Operational Centre (APCSOC), which was launched in 2018.

APTS aims to build a secure digital future for the state, Krishna added.

