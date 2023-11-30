New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Steel Secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha on Thursday launched two services of state-owned MSTC -- to make its e-auction facilities and ticket raising system more user friendly.

The MSTC webpage of property e-auctions service will help buyers and sellers with information related to all scheduled auctions being conducted by the steel PSU.

The other facility -- the ticket raising system service -- will help customers submit any query to MSTC.

MSTC, under the Ministry of Steel, conducts e-auction of various materials and minerals and mines.

Addressing a CII-MSTC Conference on Real Estate Synergy, Sinha further said, "MSTC should explore the feasibility of becoming an aggregator of all actors in the real-estate sector and giving an identity to every real estate asset in the country."

MSTC CMD Surinder Kumar Gupta said the PSU has sold properties worth Rs 4,268 crore and auctioned non-performing assets worth Rs 24,459 crore in the last three and a half years.

