New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Broadband technology company Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) on Monday announced to have bagged deals of over Rs 700 crore from telecom firms in Middle East and Africa (MEA), taking the company's total order book to over Rs 11,300 crore.

The deal includes building infrastructure for 5G, 4G and FTTX for a leading telecom company in the UAE. It also got a deal from North Africa to deploy digital billing solutions for 70 lakh subscribers.

"The deals worth more than USD 100 million take STL's order book to a record high of about Rs 11,300 crore and exhibit the company's unwavering focus on building futureready digital networks in the region," the company said in a statement.

The firm said it has been expanding its presence in the MEA region with their fully 5G-ready opticonn and software solutions.

"STL is building solutions to empower its customers in the MEA region for optical connectivity and network software, enabling FTTH and 5G deployments.

"We are proud to be a part of the progress of the Middle East and Africa," STL Head (Global Sales) Sandeep Girotra said. HRS hrs

