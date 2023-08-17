Kasaragod (Ker), Aug 17 (PTI) Broken pieces of closet and tiny stones were found placed on a railway track here on Thursday and a local train managed to pass through it, police said.

The loco pilot of the train then informed the Kasaragod railway station authorities about the stones, who in turn alerted the police.

"Somebody deliberately placed the stones on the track. A case is registered and an investigation is launched in this regard," a police officer said.

