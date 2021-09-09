Bhubaneswar, Sep 9 (PTI) Famed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art of Lord Ganesh by using about 7,000 seashells on Puri beach on Thursday, the eve of Ganapati festival.

Also Read | World EV Day 2021: Top 4 Electric Four-Wheelers That You Can Buy in India.

The 5-foot high sand installation is the first of its kind in the world, Pattnaik claimed in a release.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: 58% Adult Population Got Least One Dose, 18% Got Both, Says Centre.

The message 'World Peace' was inscribed on the art work.

Pattnaik had earlier created a sand art of Lord Ganesh by using plastic bottles.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)