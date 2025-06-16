Shimla, Jun 16 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday issued directions to sports bodies grant players 'special leave attendance' when they participate in national and international sports events.

He said that currently when the players participate in sports events organised by various sports associations, federations or boards, they are marked as "absent" due to a lack of special leave provisions.

"This not only affects their attendance but also their internal assessments," Sukhu said.

"For the first time in the state, such progressive decision has been taken under which it has now been mandated that participation certificates or letters issued by recognised sports bodies will serve as valid proof for participation in National and Sports events," he said.

"Schools have been directed to mark such students on 'special leave' instead of marking them absent, similar to the provisions followed for School Games Federation of India (SGFI) competitions. It should be ensured that the schools should not show such days as absent but should record them as special leave attendance in the attendance register," he added.

"This reflects a shift towards an integrated approach where sports and academics complement each other," he added.

