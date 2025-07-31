New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday fell by nearly 2 per cent after the firm reported a 20 per cent on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

The stock declined 1.69 per cent to end at Rs 1,705.55 apiece on the BSE. Intra-day, it dropped 2.44 per cent to Rs 1,692.50.

On the NSE, the stock slipped 1.56 per cent to Rs 1,706.70 each.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday reported a 20 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,279 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The Mumbai-based drug major posted a net profit of Rs 2,836 crore for the April-June quarter of the last financial year.

Adjusted net profit, excluding the exceptional items, for the first quarter stood at Rs 2,996 crore, up 6 per cent year-on-year.

Total income rose to 14,316 crore for the June quarter against Rs 13,185 crore in the year-ago period, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

