Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Sundaram Alternate Assets on Wednesday said it is aiming to raise up to Rs 500 crore and lend it to companies struggling to borrow money.

The company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sundaram Assets Management Company, has already raised Rs 205 crore under the Sundaram Emerging Corporate Credit Opportunities Fund - Series I (ECCO I), as per an official statement.

Also Read | Rewarding Information Sharing on Social Media Platforms Like Facebook and Twitter Leads to Spread of Misinformation: Study.

This is the maiden corporate credit fund and the proceeds will be deployed for lending to small and mid-market borrowers struggling to access capital from regular institutional lenders, as per the statement.

The fund will invest in high-yielding debentures and mezzanine securities in a portfolio of companies across small businesses, fintech, manufacturing, and services and the company has pegged the opportunity at over USD 7 billion.

Also Read | Republic Day 2023 Parade Tickets: Know Where And How to Book Ticket For R-Day Event at Kartavya Path in Delhi.

The June 2022-launched ECCO I fund is a Sebi-approved category II AIF (alternative investment fund) and aims to raise Rs 500 crore with a greenshoe option of Rs 500 crore, it said.

Till now, it has witnessed participation from marquee family offices, corporate treasuries as well as high-net-worth individuals, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)