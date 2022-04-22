New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Auto components maker Sundram Fasteners on Friday reported a 24 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 107.43 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 140.80 crore in the same period of the 2020-21 fiscal.

Revenue from operations, however, rose to Rs 1,339.84 crore in the reported quarter, as against Rs 1,273.10 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 461.83 crore as compared to Rs 362.71 crore in 2020-21.

Its consolidated revenue from operations for FY22 was at Rs 4,902.06 crore, as against Rs 3,644.29 crore in the previous year.

