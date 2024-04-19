Noida, Apr 19 (PTI) Real estate company Sundream Group on Friday said it will invest Rs 250 crore in its Noida-based project Anthurium Business Park in FY25.

The company has already invested Rs 250 crore in the first phase of the project, located in Sector 73.

The newly-announced investment is over and above the first phase investment and the construction for the second phase has begun, according to a statement.

The total project cost is estimated at Rs 522 crore, it added.

"This significant investment underscores our dedication to delivering exceptional projects. The construction of phase two marks another milestone in curating iconic projects in Noida. As we look forward, our vision for further expansion reflects our steadfast commitment to shaping the future of Noida's real estate landscape," Sundream Group CEO Harsh Gupta said.

The company said Anthurium Business Park, spread over an area of 20,000 sq metres, offers luxurious and world-class infrastructure for office spaces.

"Equipped with state-of-the-art AI-ready technology, it caters to the needs of the next-generation workforce. Besides, the project has high-end retail space, a perfect solution for work-leisure balance," the company said.

