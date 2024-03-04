New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The national capital woke up to a sunny Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 9.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, the meteorological department here said.

The city recorded traces of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday.

Also Read | BPSC Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified For Over 46,000 Posts on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know How to Apply.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 88 per cent, according to the meteorological department's weather bulletin.

The weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 26 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | WBPSC Food SI Admit Card 2024 Released at psc.wb.gov.in, Know Steps to Download Hall Tickets.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)