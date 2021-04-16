Hyderabad, Apr 16 (PTI): A 32-year old mentally disturbed woman has allegedly killed her six-month old daughter believing in superstitions in Mekalapati Tanda in Suryapet district, about 150 km from here police said on Friday.

According to Praveen Kumar, sub-inspector, Mothey, B Bharati, a teaching graduate, slit her daughter's throat on Thursday believing that she was the reason for her miseries.

"We were informed that she was mentally unstable for the past few months. She was behaving weirdly practicing poojas and praying all day long. Yesterday she slit her daughter's throat and performed pooja," Praveen Kumar told P T I, adding that some locals had informed the police.

The body of the child was sent for post-mortem and the police are yet to make any arrest in the case.PTI GDKSS

