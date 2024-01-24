New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council on Wednesday announced that tablets with pre-loaded content will be distributed to students and teachers of Classes 9 to 12 in all NDMC and Navyug schools.

The council meeting of the NDMC was held on Wednesday.

The NDMC had distributed 811 tablets to the students of Class 10 and 12 in four schools as pilot project.

"Now, this project is being extended for procurement and distribution of tablets to the students and teachers of classes 9 to 12 of all NDMC/Navyug schools," said a statement, adding that the decision will altogether benefit 8,766 students and teachers.

A total of 8,766 tablets are proposed to be procured and distributed and the exact number may slightly vary according to actual enrolment in 2024-25 academic session in these four classes.

The council approved the proposal to procure these tablets through GeM, in accordance with technical specifications and terms and conditions along with pre-loaded digital content for distribution to the students and teachers.

It also accorded administrative approval and expenditure sanction of Rs 24.73 crore (approx.) to procure these tablets through GeM portal by open bidding process, the statement said.

The proposal regarding the upgradation of computer labs in 29 NDMC and Navyug schools, which includes the procurement of computers and antivirus software, networking, for five years for the maintenance of the computer labs was also considered by the Council and approved, the statement added.

The Council resolved the proposal of adopting the Office Memorandum issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of AYUSH, in 2021 wherein as according to the 6th Pay Commission Report, it was recommended that the Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) Scheme recommended by it for Allopathic Doctors should be extended to mutatis mutandis (necessary changes having been made) to the doctor of various streams of Indian System of Medicines.

Accordingly, the Council decided to implement the DACP to practitioners of the Indian System of Medicines and Homeopathy possessing the medical qualifications approved by the Central Council of Indian Medicines/Central Council for Homeopathy.

