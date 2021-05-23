Chennai, May 23 (PTI): Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) has offered 16,500 tractors under a free rental scheme for farmers in Tamil Nadu who own agricultural land of two acres or less, as part of its contribution towards COVID-19 relief measures.

The scheme was aimed at benefitting about 50,000 farmers and will cover about 1.20 lakh acres of agricultural land

TAFE would offer its 16,500 Massey Ferguson and Eicher tractors to small farmers owning two acres or less, a company statement said on Sunday.

The scheme was in addition to the earlier contribution of oxygen contributors, procurement of oxygen cylinders and support to mass immunisation programmes, TAFE said.

"The total outlay towards all of TAFE's contributions towards the COVID-19 relief is Rs 15 crore", the city-based company said in a statement here.

"With the support of the Tamil Nadu government, TAFE is happy to offer free-of-cost rental services to the small and marginal farmers of Tamil Nadu.

TAFE will offer its Massey Ferguson and Eicher tractors, along with farm implements, to support the small and marginal farmers," company Managing Director Mallika Srinivasan said.

"We thank Chief Minister (M K Stalin) for his focus on farmer welfare and agriculture minister (M R K Panneerselvam) for their support towards the free tractor rental scheme", she added.

TAFE said farmers have to use the Tamil Nadu's government's 'Uzhavan' (farmer) mobile application or call the toll free helpline 1800-4200-100 to avail the service. PTI

