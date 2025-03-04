Kolkata, Mar 4 (PTI) It is the responsibility of both the government and the private sectors to take the country forward, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the annual general meeting of Bharat Chamber of Commerce here, Reddy said the country's government has given a boost to domestic manufacturing while following a liberal FDI policy.

"It is the responsibility of both the government and the private sector to take the country forward," he said.

He said India is now one of the fastest-growing economies, now being the fifth largest in the world.

"India will become the third largest economy soon", the minister said.

A strong foundation has been laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India to be 'Vikshit Bharat', Reddy said.

The MSME sector is vital for the country's economy, he said

The minister said he was a proponent of 'one nation one election' as it helps the political functionaries to focus more on developmental activity.

Chairman of Coal India P M Prasad said that the PSU is laying stress on clean coal technology and renewable like solar power.

Prasad advocated the closure of mines in a responsible manner and called for safe and scientific mining for long-term sustainability.

He said commercial mining should be seen as complementarity and not as competition. He laid stress on coal linkages to the power sector. PTI dc

