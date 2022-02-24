Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) Tata AIA Life Insurance Co Ltd on Thursday said its individual weighted new business premium (IWNBP) jumped about 44 per cent to Rs 1,193 crore during the third quarter of fiscal 2021-22.

The private life insurer had stood at Rs 831 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Tecno Spark 8C Now Available For Sale in India via Amazon.

For the nine-month period ended December 2021, it registered a growth of 32 per cent with an IWNBP income of Rs 2,786 crore, compared with Rs 2,110 crore for the same period of the previous financial year, according to a statement.

Total premium income for Q3 FY22 stood at Rs 3,652 crore as compared with Rs 2,766 crore, a growth of 32 per cent.

Also Read | Mohamed Salah Breaks Didier Drogba's Incredible Record During Liverpool's 6-0 Win Over Leeds.

The total premium income in April-December 2021 increased to Rs 8,907 crore, compared with Rs 7,035 crore in the year-ago period.

Its retail protection business grew 89 per cent in the October-December 2021 period. The retail sum assured for Q3 FY22 stood at Rs 102,520 crore, a growth of 148 per cent over the same period last year and a market share of 25.4 per cent against 13.1 per cent, the statement said.

For the third quarter of FY22, the company registered a 13th month persistency ratio of 86.68 per cent, an increase from 85.38 per cent for the same period of the previous financial year.

As of December 2021, its total assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 55,492 crore. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)