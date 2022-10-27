New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Tata Chemicals on Thursday reported nearly three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 628 crore for September quarter 2022-23 on strong income.

The company had clocked Rs 221 crore profit in the same quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Net income rose 39.62 per cent to Rs 4,299 crore as against Rs 3,079 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses increased to Rs 3,623 crore from Rs 2,805 crore.

The company's stock settled 0.67 up at Rs 1,188.05 on the BSE on Thursday.

