New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Friday said it is scaling up its menstrual hygiene management programme in Jharkhand in partnership with Tata Trusts.

The partnership, which began work in March this year with an aim to raise awareness and foster positive conversations around menstruation, has so far benefitted over 2,400 women and adolescent girls across 39 villages in Jharkhand, it said in a statement.

Besides creating awareness, TCPL has so far supplied matka incinerators for safer disposal of used menstrual products, produced 1,191 cloth pads, supplied 588 reusable MHM products, it said.

TCPL Global Chief Human Resource Officer Amit Chincholikar said, "We are happy that our association with Tata Trusts for the MHM programme has successfully benefitted over 2,400 women in rural Jharkhand."

This initiative will help equip women and adolescent girls in rural India with the right information and products to dispel any negative perceptions around the subject, he said.

Divyang Waghela, head (water, sanitation, and hygiene) at Tata Trusts, said: "One of the critical elements of the Tata Water Mission's MHM programme is to provide dignity to women through knowledge and information for safe and improved menstrual hygiene practices, including destigmatising menstruation to providing choices for improved absorbents to appropriate disposal mechanism."

The goal is to guide local communities to understand the problem of health and social taboos associated with it and build their capabilities so that they may seek solutions on their own, he said.

"This builds sustainability into the programme. We are happy to collaborate with Tata Consumer Products to further strengthen this initiative, generate more positive and empowering conversations around this subject and enable sustainable solutions," he added.

Tata Trusts' Tata Water Mission, under its MHM programme since its inception in 2017, has already covered over 2 lakh beneficiaries across eight Indian states—Assam, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. HRS hrs

