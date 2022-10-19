New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has bagged an order for 2,000 XPRES T EVs from ride hailing platform Evera.

"Evera has been associated with us since a long time, and we are delighted to further strengthen this tie up, by signing an agreement of delivering 2,000 EVs to them," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said in a statement.

The automaker hopes to continue its association with Evera and jointly work towards offering greener and safer mobility options to customers, he added.

In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the XPRES brand, exclusively for fleet customers and XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand.

The XPRES-T electric sedan comes with two range options – 213km and 165km (ARAI certified range under test conditions).

