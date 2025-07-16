New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) To foster environmental responsibility among school children, TATA Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TATA Power-DDL) will conduct its flagship 'Club Enerji' programme in government schools across North and North West Delhi during this academic session.

Designed to build awareness around pressing environmental issues, the programme will introduce students to topics such as energy conservation, climate change, air pollution, sustainability, renewable energy, safety, health, hygiene, and ethical living, according to a circular.

The discom stated that through interactive sessions, discussions, and creative competitions, the initiative aims to equip young minds with the knowledge and motivation to become responsible energy citizens.

As per the circular, the Delhi Directorate of Education has approved the programme with specific guidelines. It will be carried out without any financial aid from the government, and no fees will be charged to students.

"Schools must ensure regular teaching is not disrupted, and the sessions will be conducted under the supervision of designated teachers," the DoE stated.

Heads of Schools will evaluate and approve trainers before implementation. No logos, advertisements, or promotional content will be permitted throughout the session, it stated.

Additionally, the privacy of students and their families will be strictly protected, with no media content to be shared without prior permission from the education department, it added.

