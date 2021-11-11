New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Domestic steel giant Tata Steel on Thursday said its consolidated net profit jumped manifold to Rs 12,547.70 crore in the July-September quarter of 2021-22, helped by higher income.

Also Read | Life Insurance Plans That Provide Highly Competitive Premium Rates For Their Customers.

The company's net profit was at Rs 1,665.07 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing.

Also Read | Tecno Spark 8 3GB+32GB Variant Launched in India at 9,299; Specifications & Features.

Its total income during July-September 2021 stood at Rs 60,553.63 crore against Rs 39,157.79 crore in the year-ago period.

The firm's total expenses were at Rs 47,135.28 crore in July-September 2021 against Rs 37,000.28 crore a year ago.

Tata Steel is among the top steel companies in the world with an annual crude steel capacity of 33 million tonnes per annum.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)